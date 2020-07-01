All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

5707 Ostin Ave

5707 Ostin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5707 Ostin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
STUNNING 4 BEDROOM HOME - This beautiful home is a first time rental, the property is located in a highly desirable area in Woodland Hills, in the El Camino/Hale school district. The home boast 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, the 2 car garage has been beautifully converted into a family room/den with separate air conditioning and private entry through the side yard of the home, large mirror door closets, the large kitchen is an entertainer delight with a large center island perfect to gather around, enough space for a breakfast table, custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

Beautiful wood and tile flooring throughout the home, fireplace open floor concept for living room and dining, 4 bedroom including the master with aligning doors opening to the serene backyard, the backyard boast a children playpen, vegetable and herb garden with a drip system and jacuzzi, not to mention custom lighting making this a perfect place to gather with family and friends.

(RLNE5240763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 Ostin Ave have any available units?
5707 Ostin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 Ostin Ave have?
Some of 5707 Ostin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 Ostin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Ostin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 Ostin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 Ostin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5707 Ostin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5707 Ostin Ave offers parking.
Does 5707 Ostin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 Ostin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 Ostin Ave have a pool?
No, 5707 Ostin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5707 Ostin Ave have accessible units?
No, 5707 Ostin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 Ostin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 Ostin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

