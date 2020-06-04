5704 LEMONA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Experience living in a European Resort "like" home located in a spectacular idyllic Sherman Oaks neighborhood, where the epitome of a stunning curb appeal & the finest in indoor-outdoor living awaits you. A stunning 3+2, Formal Dining enclosed in windows, approx. 1,536 Sq ft floor plan maximizes living space. Formal living room w/ encased french doors & fireplace, Designer Showcased kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Stove, SS double sink, perfectly placed W/D, custom french doors. Step through the french doors from FD, Living Rm or Master en suite to the expansive backyard w/patio perfect for al fresco dining or stargazing embracing the warmth of it all. Beautifully landscaped yard w/mature trees, gardens and alluring facade. This spectacular meticulously maintained home has so much. Hardwood floors, dual pane windows, updated electrical & plumbing, recessed lights & drip irrigation to say a few! Easy access to Westside. Gem of Sherman Oaks.