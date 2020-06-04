All apartments in Los Angeles
5704 LEMONA Avenue
5704 LEMONA Avenue

5704 Lemona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5704 Lemona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Experience living in a European Resort "like" home located in a spectacular idyllic Sherman Oaks neighborhood, where the epitome of a stunning curb appeal & the finest in indoor-outdoor living awaits you. A stunning 3+2, Formal Dining enclosed in windows, approx. 1,536 Sq ft floor plan maximizes living space. Formal living room w/ encased french doors & fireplace, Designer Showcased kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Stove, SS double sink, perfectly placed W/D, custom french doors. Step through the french doors from FD, Living Rm or Master en suite to the expansive backyard w/patio perfect for al fresco dining or stargazing embracing the warmth of it all. Beautifully landscaped yard w/mature trees, gardens and alluring facade. This spectacular meticulously maintained home has so much. Hardwood floors, dual pane windows, updated electrical & plumbing, recessed lights & drip irrigation to say a few! Easy access to Westside. Gem of Sherman Oaks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 LEMONA Avenue have any available units?
5704 LEMONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 LEMONA Avenue have?
Some of 5704 LEMONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 LEMONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5704 LEMONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 LEMONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5704 LEMONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5704 LEMONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5704 LEMONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5704 LEMONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5704 LEMONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 LEMONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5704 LEMONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5704 LEMONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5704 LEMONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 LEMONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 LEMONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
