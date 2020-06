Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available immediately. High up in the Los Feliz Oaks this Contemporary 3 bedroom plus den has amazing views from the Hollywood sign to Long Beach. Walls of glass, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Private jacuzzi and fire pit. 2 car garage with direct access. The house is light and bright and freshly painted. Close to Griffith Park trails, Hollywood Bl. and more. Pets OK.