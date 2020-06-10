All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

5666 Lubao Ave

5666 Lubao Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5666 Lubao Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Single Story Home with a Guest House!! A circular driveway leads you to a country style single level home with three bedrooms, each with their own bath. Roughly 2400 square feet on a half acre lot. Wood and tile floors throughout the entire home with brand new wood-like vinyl floors installed in the kitchen and family room. Stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. Master bathroom has just been completely remodeled with a separate tub and stand up shower. This home is excellent for entertaining with a large covered patio, beautiful grass area and spacious pool!

(RLNE5231352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5666 Lubao Ave have any available units?
5666 Lubao Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5666 Lubao Ave have?
Some of 5666 Lubao Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5666 Lubao Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5666 Lubao Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5666 Lubao Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5666 Lubao Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5666 Lubao Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5666 Lubao Ave offers parking.
Does 5666 Lubao Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5666 Lubao Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5666 Lubao Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5666 Lubao Ave has a pool.
Does 5666 Lubao Ave have accessible units?
No, 5666 Lubao Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5666 Lubao Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5666 Lubao Ave has units with dishwashers.

