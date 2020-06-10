5666 Lubao Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

3 Bedroom Single Story Home with a Guest House!! A circular driveway leads you to a country style single level home with three bedrooms, each with their own bath. Roughly 2400 square feet on a half acre lot. Wood and tile floors throughout the entire home with brand new wood-like vinyl floors installed in the kitchen and family room. Stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. Master bathroom has just been completely remodeled with a separate tub and stand up shower. This home is excellent for entertaining with a large covered patio, beautiful grass area and spacious pool!



(RLNE5231352)