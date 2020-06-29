566 STASSI Lane

Amenities

This luxurious single-story craftsman style home offers the ultimate California lifestyle by blending indoor/outdoor living. The use of natural materials and abundant natural light highlights the well-appointed spaces. The entertaining areas include an exceptional open kitchen (with stainless steel appliances, restaurant quality sink & limestone counters) a dining area, lounge and living room, all connected to the outdoors. The luxurious, private master suite features French doors opening to the front gardens. The master bath offers a walk in shower and large claw-foot bathtub. The generous second bedroom suite offers privacy and views of the lush grounds and pool area. The living area includes an integrated entertainment system with full house surround. Placed on the rim of the Santa Monica Canyon, the location provides easy access to Santa Monica proper by way of "the stairs" as well as Canyon hot spots: including Canyon Charter School, Rustic Canyon Park, the beach and restaurants.