All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 566 STASSI Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
566 STASSI Lane
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:10 AM

566 STASSI Lane

566 Stassi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

566 Stassi Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This luxurious single-story craftsman style home offers the ultimate California lifestyle by blending indoor/outdoor living. The use of natural materials and abundant natural light highlights the well-appointed spaces. The entertaining areas include an exceptional open kitchen (with stainless steel appliances, restaurant quality sink & limestone counters) a dining area, lounge and living room, all connected to the outdoors. The luxurious, private master suite features French doors opening to the front gardens. The master bath offers a walk in shower and large claw-foot bathtub. The generous second bedroom suite offers privacy and views of the lush grounds and pool area. The living area includes an integrated entertainment system with full house surround. Placed on the rim of the Santa Monica Canyon, the location provides easy access to Santa Monica proper by way of "the stairs" as well as Canyon hot spots: including Canyon Charter School, Rustic Canyon Park, the beach and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 STASSI Lane have any available units?
566 STASSI Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 566 STASSI Lane have?
Some of 566 STASSI Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 STASSI Lane currently offering any rent specials?
566 STASSI Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 STASSI Lane pet-friendly?
No, 566 STASSI Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 566 STASSI Lane offer parking?
No, 566 STASSI Lane does not offer parking.
Does 566 STASSI Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 566 STASSI Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 STASSI Lane have a pool?
Yes, 566 STASSI Lane has a pool.
Does 566 STASSI Lane have accessible units?
No, 566 STASSI Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 566 STASSI Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 566 STASSI Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College