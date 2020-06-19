5643 Carlton Way Apt 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

5643 CARLTON



Huge Remodeled Two Bedroom Two Bath with Balcony and Private Laundry!



Available for immediate move in, this incredible remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom with amazing high ceilings is in a wonderful neighborhood. It's just a short walk to Griffith Park, Ralph's, the Redline, Starbucks, restaurants and more!



This two bedroom is completely renovated and is totally unique with a massive living room, and all brand new appliances. The entire unit has new modern gray hardwood floors, gorgeous granite countertops, a brand new stove, dishwasher, microwave, and fridge! The unit also includes own private washer/dryer machines in unit!



The building itself has been updated, renovated, and gated, and is well-maintained.



Please ***TEXT*** Kesh @ 805 452 1431 to come and take a look today!



Sorry, we are a quiet community and do not allow pets.



No Pets Allowed



