Los Angeles, CA
5630 GENTRY Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

5630 GENTRY Avenue

5630 Gentry Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Greater Valley Glen
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5630 Gentry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a great area in Valley Village. Overall great floor plan with a large open living space. The upgraded kitchen boasts of a large island, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. The spacious master has a gorgeous on suite master bathroom, soaking tub, walk in closet, and sliding doors which open to the backyard. This home also enjoys hardwood floors, laundry room, and a large grassy backyard space. Close proximity to transportation, Houses of Worship, and coming soon No-Ho West!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 GENTRY Avenue have any available units?
5630 GENTRY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 GENTRY Avenue have?
Some of 5630 GENTRY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 GENTRY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5630 GENTRY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 GENTRY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5630 GENTRY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5630 GENTRY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5630 GENTRY Avenue offers parking.
Does 5630 GENTRY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5630 GENTRY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 GENTRY Avenue have a pool?
No, 5630 GENTRY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5630 GENTRY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5630 GENTRY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 GENTRY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 GENTRY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
