5630 GENTRY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a great area in Valley Village. Overall great floor plan with a large open living space. The upgraded kitchen boasts of a large island, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. The spacious master has a gorgeous on suite master bathroom, soaking tub, walk in closet, and sliding doors which open to the backyard. This home also enjoys hardwood floors, laundry room, and a large grassy backyard space. Close proximity to transportation, Houses of Worship, and coming soon No-Ho West!