Los Angeles, CA
5629 Cleon Avenue
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

5629 Cleon Avenue

5629 N Cleon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5629 N Cleon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to live in a charming REMODELED apartment that you can call home? 1 Bedroom Apartment in a 4-unit building. This is the front unit with a Yard

Call or text with any questions 310.345.7917

* UPDATED KITCHEN!!
* FRONT YARD
* GRANITE COUNTERS
* HARDWOOD FLOORS
* STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
* NEWLY PAINTED INTERIOR
* BUILDING EXTERIOR RECENTLY PAINTED
* OFF STREET PARKING (NO GARAGE)
* 1 SMALL PET OKAY (under 25 lbs)

Sorry, Section 8 is not accepted.
Security Deposit $1,600

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 Cleon Avenue have any available units?
5629 Cleon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 Cleon Avenue have?
Some of 5629 Cleon Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 Cleon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5629 Cleon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 Cleon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5629 Cleon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5629 Cleon Avenue offer parking?
No, 5629 Cleon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5629 Cleon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 Cleon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 Cleon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5629 Cleon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5629 Cleon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5629 Cleon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 Cleon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5629 Cleon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
