Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5620 Yolanda Avenue

5620 Yolanda Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5620 Yolanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
205 Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Yolanda Terrace in Tarzana!!

We have a 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo available on July 1st, 2020.

Only a stroll away from Whole Foods, YogaWorks, LA Fitness, medical services, the Post Office, the Orange Line, local restaurants and so much more!

Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en-suite bathroom and a balcony.

Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in unit.

Covered parking for up to 2 cars.

Showings available by appointment only and taking Covid-19 precautions.

Rent: $2,200 per month water & trash included.

Security Deposit: $2,200

***$500 discount off security deposit if lease is signed before June 21st***

Cats and Small Dogs OK with $225 security deposit.

Security Deposit and First Month’s rent due upon signing.

Unit to be delivered unfurnished and freshly painted.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5620-yolanda-ave-tarzana-ca-91356-usa-unit-205/b071a2ce-222d-45ff-be75-df74cf97a1a0

(RLNE5807119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Yolanda Avenue have any available units?
5620 Yolanda Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Yolanda Avenue have?
Some of 5620 Yolanda Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Yolanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Yolanda Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Yolanda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 Yolanda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5620 Yolanda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Yolanda Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5620 Yolanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5620 Yolanda Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Yolanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 5620 Yolanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Yolanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5620 Yolanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Yolanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 Yolanda Avenue has units with dishwashers.
