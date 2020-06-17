5620 Yolanda Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage internet access yoga

205 Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Yolanda Terrace in Tarzana!!



We have a 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo available on July 1st, 2020.



Only a stroll away from Whole Foods, YogaWorks, LA Fitness, medical services, the Post Office, the Orange Line, local restaurants and so much more!



Easy access to the 101 Freeway.



Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en-suite bathroom and a balcony.



Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in unit.



Covered parking for up to 2 cars.



Showings available by appointment only and taking Covid-19 precautions.



Rent: $2,200 per month water & trash included.



Security Deposit: $2,200



***$500 discount off security deposit if lease is signed before June 21st***



Cats and Small Dogs OK with $225 security deposit.



Security Deposit and First Month’s rent due upon signing.



Unit to be delivered unfurnished and freshly painted.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5620-yolanda-ave-tarzana-ca-91356-usa-unit-205/b071a2ce-222d-45ff-be75-df74cf97a1a0



