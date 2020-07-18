5620 Valerie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Great opportunity for any family. Spacious and gorgeous one story house, bright and light with high ceilings. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms over 2400sqft and a huge home office. Situated in a quiet and more demanded neighborhood in VALLEY CIRCLE. Enter the home through double doors and there are hardwood floors flowing through the home with all French doors and windows, which adorn the home. The kitchen is updated including quartz countertops, bay window, double convection ovens, microwave, built-in refrigerator and is open to the family room with skylights. Separate Laundry room and walking pantry next to the kitchen. The X-large living room and dining room with high ceiling and fireplace and the large master bedroom suite is accented with vaulted high ceilings, bay window, hardwood floors and it’s own updated bathroom with shower and stylish vanity, double sinks and a HUGE walk-in closet. The second bathroom is updated and has a gorgeous vanity and spa tub. The garage has been converted into an office and a bedroom. Lush landscaping. The backyard is nicely manicured and has a brick patio to get relaxed and enjoy the bird's songs.