Los Angeles, CA
5620 Valerie Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

5620 Valerie Avenue

5620 Valerie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5620 Valerie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Great opportunity for any family. Spacious and gorgeous one story house, bright and light with high ceilings. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms over 2400sqft and a huge home office. Situated in a quiet and more demanded neighborhood in VALLEY CIRCLE. Enter the home through double doors and there are hardwood floors flowing through the home with all French doors and windows, which adorn the home. The kitchen is updated including quartz countertops, bay window, double convection ovens, microwave, built-in refrigerator and is open to the family room with skylights. Separate Laundry room and walking pantry next to the kitchen. The X-large living room and dining room with high ceiling and fireplace and the large master bedroom suite is accented with vaulted high ceilings, bay window, hardwood floors and it’s own updated bathroom with shower and stylish vanity, double sinks and a HUGE walk-in closet. The second bathroom is updated and has a gorgeous vanity and spa tub. The garage has been converted into an office and a bedroom. Lush landscaping. The backyard is nicely manicured and has a brick patio to get relaxed and enjoy the bird's songs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Valerie Avenue have any available units?
5620 Valerie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Valerie Avenue have?
Some of 5620 Valerie Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Valerie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Valerie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Valerie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Valerie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5620 Valerie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Valerie Avenue offers parking.
Does 5620 Valerie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Valerie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Valerie Avenue have a pool?
No, 5620 Valerie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Valerie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5620 Valerie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Valerie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 Valerie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
