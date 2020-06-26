All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

5620 Valerie

5620 Valerie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5620 Valerie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Great opportunity for any family. Beautiful one story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus an office home. Bright and light with high ceilings.Lush landscaping. Enter the home through double doors and there are hardwood floors flowing through most of the home. French doors and windows adorn the home through out. The kitchen is updated including quartz counter tops, bay window, double convection ovens, microwave, built-in refrigerator and is open to the family room which has vaulted ceilings and skylights making the home light and bright. The eating areas include a spacious formal dining room and a breakfast area which is open from the family room. The large living room is adorned with hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The extra large master bedroom suite is accented with vaulted ceilings, bay window, hardwood floors and it’s own updated bathroom that has a HUGE walk-in closet. The second bathroom is updated and has a spa tub. The garage has been converted into a cozy office and a bedroom. The backyard is nicely manicured and has a brick patio and grass area. Other amenities include an indoor laundry room and a security system. The home per county assessors records is 2,438 sq.ft. not including the converted garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Valerie have any available units?
5620 Valerie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Valerie have?
Some of 5620 Valerie's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Valerie currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Valerie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Valerie pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Valerie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5620 Valerie offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Valerie offers parking.
Does 5620 Valerie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Valerie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Valerie have a pool?
No, 5620 Valerie does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Valerie have accessible units?
No, 5620 Valerie does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Valerie have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Valerie does not have units with dishwashers.
