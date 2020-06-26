5620 Valerie

Amenities

Great opportunity for any family. Beautiful one story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus an office home. Bright and light with high ceilings.Lush landscaping. Enter the home through double doors and there are hardwood floors flowing through most of the home. French doors and windows adorn the home through out. The kitchen is updated including quartz counter tops, bay window, double convection ovens, microwave, built-in refrigerator and is open to the family room which has vaulted ceilings and skylights making the home light and bright. The eating areas include a spacious formal dining room and a breakfast area which is open from the family room. The large living room is adorned with hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The extra large master bedroom suite is accented with vaulted ceilings, bay window, hardwood floors and it’s own updated bathroom that has a HUGE walk-in closet. The second bathroom is updated and has a spa tub. The garage has been converted into a cozy office and a bedroom. The backyard is nicely manicured and has a brick patio and grass area. Other amenities include an indoor laundry room and a security system. The home per county assessors records is 2,438 sq.ft. not including the converted garage.