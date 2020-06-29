5612 HOOPER Avenue

Amenities

Completely renovated upper unit. Beautiful hardwood floors, large kitchen with glass tile backsplash and beautiful slow closing cabinets and quartz countertops. Two decent sized bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher and range/oven) installed. Comes with washer/dryer. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. New windows, new lighting fixtures. Minutes to shopping and beautiful park. Street Parking only. Completely renovated unit. Due south of downtown LA. Tenant pays, electric, gas, cable, phone. Landlord pays water and trash. Credit report fee $2399 paid by tenant. CAR Application required (1 per tenant over 18) along with most recent pay stubs and bank statements. Street parking only. No Section 8 at this time. Landlord looking for minimum 600 FICO, with verifiable income at least 2.5x rent ($4500/mo) to be shown on pay stubs, tax returns, or bank statements. Great apartment, great landlord, looking for great tenant.