Los Angeles, CA
5612 HOOPER Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5612 HOOPER Avenue

5612 Hooper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Hooper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated upper unit. Beautiful hardwood floors, large kitchen with glass tile backsplash and beautiful slow closing cabinets and quartz countertops. Two decent sized bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher and range/oven) installed. Comes with washer/dryer. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. New windows, new lighting fixtures. Minutes to shopping and beautiful park. Street Parking only. Completely renovated unit. Due south of downtown LA. Tenant pays, electric, gas, cable, phone. Landlord pays water and trash. Credit report fee $2399 paid by tenant. CAR Application required (1 per tenant over 18) along with most recent pay stubs and bank statements. Street parking only. No Section 8 at this time. Landlord looking for minimum 600 FICO, with verifiable income at least 2.5x rent ($4500/mo) to be shown on pay stubs, tax returns, or bank statements. Great apartment, great landlord, looking for great tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 HOOPER Avenue have any available units?
5612 HOOPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 HOOPER Avenue have?
Some of 5612 HOOPER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 HOOPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5612 HOOPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 HOOPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5612 HOOPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5612 HOOPER Avenue offer parking?
No, 5612 HOOPER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5612 HOOPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5612 HOOPER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 HOOPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 5612 HOOPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5612 HOOPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5612 HOOPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 HOOPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 HOOPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

