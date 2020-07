Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming English cottage for lease in prime Brentwood location just steps from San Vicente. This 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath home boasts a large circular driveway, formal living room, separate dining room, and breakfast nook that can be used as an office. Master bath with tub and separate shower. Enclosed brick patio for outdoor living and abundant natural light throughout. Walking distance to Brentwood's trendiest shopping and dining, this home is not to be missed.