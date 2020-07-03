All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

5530 Owensmouth Avenue

5530 Owensmouth Avenue · (818) 266-9599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5530 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Rare, top floor living at the fabulous guard gated MET in Woodland Hills. This 3rd floor condo features 2 bedrooms/2 baths + a bonus LOFT with 1050 square feet of living space. Immaculate, and truly MOVE IN READY!! Beautifully updated throughout including kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances that opens to the living/dining area with a gorgeous vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Tons of natural light. Newer paint and carpets throughout. Versatile floorplan includes a large master suite – plus well appointed secondary bedroom and an amazing loft with unlimited possibilities. In unit laundry, ample storage, and lovely balcony. Great location in within the entire complex. This unit also includes 2 covered tandem parking spots and tons of guest parking. The MET is the premiere resort style development in the area – always well maintained, manicured grounds - complete with 24 hour security, tennis courts, pools, fitness center, indoor sports courts, kids play area and so much more! Located less than a mile from the all new Westfield VILLAGE. This is a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5530 Owensmouth Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5530 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Owensmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Owensmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5530 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5530 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 Owensmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
