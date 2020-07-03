5530 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

Rare, top floor living at the fabulous guard gated MET in Woodland Hills. This 3rd floor condo features 2 bedrooms/2 baths + a bonus LOFT with 1050 square feet of living space. Immaculate, and truly MOVE IN READY!! Beautifully updated throughout including kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances that opens to the living/dining area with a gorgeous vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Tons of natural light. Newer paint and carpets throughout. Versatile floorplan includes a large master suite – plus well appointed secondary bedroom and an amazing loft with unlimited possibilities. In unit laundry, ample storage, and lovely balcony. Great location in within the entire complex. This unit also includes 2 covered tandem parking spots and tons of guest parking. The MET is the premiere resort style development in the area – always well maintained, manicured grounds - complete with 24 hour security, tennis courts, pools, fitness center, indoor sports courts, kids play area and so much more! Located less than a mile from the all new Westfield VILLAGE. This is a MUST SEE!!