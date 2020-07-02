5455 Sylmar Ave 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Chandler Estates Gated Community 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse with Attached 2 car Garage - Gated Community - desirable corner location of this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features an abundance of natural light welcoming you into this spacious townhouse. Attached 2 car garage, downstairs powder with cozy fireplace in living room with wet bar and high vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook that opens to patio and formal dining area. Upstairs is large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 2 additional bedrooms sharing jack-and-jill bathroom. Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Resort like community features heated pools, spas, outdoor grill areas and a fitness center.



(RLNE5477332)