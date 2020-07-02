All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5455 Sylmar Ave 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5455 Sylmar Ave 201
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:24 AM

5455 Sylmar Ave 201

5455 Sylmar Avenue · (818) 788-6644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5455 Sylmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Chandler Estates Gated Community 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse with Attached 2 car Garage - Gated Community - desirable corner location of this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features an abundance of natural light welcoming you into this spacious townhouse. Attached 2 car garage, downstairs powder with cozy fireplace in living room with wet bar and high vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook that opens to patio and formal dining area. Upstairs is large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 2 additional bedrooms sharing jack-and-jill bathroom. Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Resort like community features heated pools, spas, outdoor grill areas and a fitness center.

(RLNE5477332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 have any available units?
5455 Sylmar Ave 201 has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 have?
Some of 5455 Sylmar Ave 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 currently offering any rent specials?
5455 Sylmar Ave 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 is pet friendly.
Does 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 offer parking?
Yes, 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 offers parking.
Does 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 have a pool?
Yes, 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 has a pool.
Does 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 have accessible units?
No, 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 Sylmar Ave 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5455 Sylmar Ave 201?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

738 South Ogden Drive
738 South Ogden Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity