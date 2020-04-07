All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:46 AM

5438 IRONDALE Avenue

5438 Irondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5438 Irondale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this lovely contemporary ranch style home in the heart of coveted Woodland Hills area. The thoughtfully inspired open kitchen and living room floor plan invites to create memories and entertain guests for any occasion. Brand new, stainless steel refrigerator and microwave. Brand new security system. Freshly painted walls and brand new floors bring this 1950s home to life in a very unique way. Make the enclosed patio an extension of the living space or turn it into a bonus room perfect for children or teenagers of any age. 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light and a perfectly sized master suite. The separate laundry area and mudroom is perfect for pets or storage. You choose. Close to Target and Trader Joe's. Near the amazing Ventura Blvd restaurant scene. Amazing location just off the 101 FWY. Amazing price. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. DUE TO EXTEMELY HIGH DEMAND WE WILL BE OPEN 11-2PM TOMORROW THURS 5/9/19. APPLICATIONS DUE TOMORROW THURS 5/9/19 AT 5PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 IRONDALE Avenue have any available units?
5438 IRONDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 IRONDALE Avenue have?
Some of 5438 IRONDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 IRONDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5438 IRONDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 IRONDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5438 IRONDALE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5438 IRONDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5438 IRONDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5438 IRONDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5438 IRONDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 IRONDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5438 IRONDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5438 IRONDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5438 IRONDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 IRONDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5438 IRONDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
