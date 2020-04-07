5438 IRONDALE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this lovely contemporary ranch style home in the heart of coveted Woodland Hills area. The thoughtfully inspired open kitchen and living room floor plan invites to create memories and entertain guests for any occasion. Brand new, stainless steel refrigerator and microwave. Brand new security system. Freshly painted walls and brand new floors bring this 1950s home to life in a very unique way. Make the enclosed patio an extension of the living space or turn it into a bonus room perfect for children or teenagers of any age. 2 large bedrooms with plenty of light and a perfectly sized master suite. The separate laundry area and mudroom is perfect for pets or storage. You choose. Close to Target and Trader Joe's. Near the amazing Ventura Blvd restaurant scene. Amazing location just off the 101 FWY. Amazing price. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. DUE TO EXTEMELY HIGH DEMAND WE WILL BE OPEN 11-2PM TOMORROW THURS 5/9/19. APPLICATIONS DUE TOMORROW THURS 5/9/19 AT 5PM.