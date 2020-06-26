Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Duplex, Wood Flr, Garage - Property Id: 125838



5424 Kester Ave Sherman Oaks CA 91411



Charming Duplex

Front unit is available

2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom

Wood Floor

Window unit AC

Ceiling Fan

New Kitchen Tile floor

Quartz Counter top & BackSplash

Stove, Refrigerator included

Fireplace

Renovated Bathroom

Washer Dryer Hook ups inside the unit

One car Garage

Shared Backyard

One small pet ok with additional deposit

one year lease

Water & Trash is paid



Please call 818 376 9102

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125838

Property Id 125838



(RLNE4924665)