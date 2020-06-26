All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

5424 Kester Ave

5424 Kester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5424 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Duplex, Wood Flr, Garage - Property Id: 125838

5424 Kester Ave Sherman Oaks CA 91411

Charming Duplex
Front unit is available
2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom
Wood Floor
Window unit AC
Ceiling Fan
New Kitchen Tile floor
Quartz Counter top & BackSplash
Stove, Refrigerator included
Fireplace
Renovated Bathroom
Washer Dryer Hook ups inside the unit
One car Garage
Shared Backyard
One small pet ok with additional deposit
one year lease
Water & Trash is paid

Please call 818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125838
Property Id 125838

(RLNE4924665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Kester Ave have any available units?
5424 Kester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Kester Ave have?
Some of 5424 Kester Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Kester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Kester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Kester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5424 Kester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5424 Kester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Kester Ave offers parking.
Does 5424 Kester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 Kester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Kester Ave have a pool?
No, 5424 Kester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5424 Kester Ave have accessible units?
No, 5424 Kester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Kester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5424 Kester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
