540 Kelton Avenue

Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo North of Wilshire, 10 min. walk to UCLA campus. Beautiful, bright, front corner unit has been remodeled with new kitchen quartz counter top, double stainless steel sink, range, microwave, and dishwasher. freshly painted and new dual pane windows, & blinds through out. A recently renovated powder room. Tow large bedrooms have mirrored sliding closet doors and ceiling fans, from the windows you can see beautiful tree top views. Assigned parking and private storage unit. There is also a community pool and yard area. Prime location close to the restaurants, shops and theaters of Westwood Village. Must See!