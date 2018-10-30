All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 540 Kelton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
540 Kelton Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

540 Kelton Avenue

540 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

540 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo North of Wilshire, 10 min. walk to UCLA campus. Beautiful, bright, front corner unit has been remodeled with new kitchen quartz counter top, double stainless steel sink, range, microwave, and dishwasher. freshly painted and new dual pane windows, & blinds through out. A recently renovated powder room. Tow large bedrooms have mirrored sliding closet doors and ceiling fans, from the windows you can see beautiful tree top views. Assigned parking and private storage unit. There is also a community pool and yard area. Prime location close to the restaurants, shops and theaters of Westwood Village. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Kelton Avenue have any available units?
540 Kelton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 Kelton Avenue have?
Some of 540 Kelton Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Kelton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
540 Kelton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Kelton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 540 Kelton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 540 Kelton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 540 Kelton Avenue offers parking.
Does 540 Kelton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Kelton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Kelton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 540 Kelton Avenue has a pool.
Does 540 Kelton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 540 Kelton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Kelton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Kelton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College