5379 YOLANDA Avenue

Amenities
This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is perfect for a family. Huge living room and separate dining room. Well-kept dark chocolate hardwood floors throughout the house. Master bedroom has a private master bathroom with double sinks in a carrara marble countertop and custom floor tile. Second bathroom also has a double vanity with vessel sinks. The updated kitchen features an island, granite countertops and gorgeous tile backsplash. The large backyard has an area for entertaining and a pool. Located south of Ventura Blvd, and a short stroll from Tarzana Safari Walk, which includes plenty of popular shopping and restaurants, and salons such as Wholefoods, BluJam Cafe, Starbucks, and TJMaxx, and YogaWorks.