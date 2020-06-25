5379 YOLANDA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool yoga

This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is perfect for a family. Huge living room and separate dining room. Well-kept dark chocolate hardwood floors throughout the house. Master bedroom has a private master bathroom with double sinks in a carrara marble countertop and custom floor tile. Second bathroom also has a double vanity with vessel sinks. The updated kitchen features an island, granite countertops and gorgeous tile backsplash. The large backyard has an area for entertaining and a pool. Located south of Ventura Blvd, and a short stroll from Tarzana Safari Walk, which includes plenty of popular shopping and restaurants, and salons such as Wholefoods, BluJam Cafe, Starbucks, and TJMaxx, and YogaWorks.