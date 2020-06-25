All apartments in Los Angeles
5379 YOLANDA Avenue

5379 Yolanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5379 Yolanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
yoga
This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is perfect for a family. Huge living room and separate dining room. Well-kept dark chocolate hardwood floors throughout the house. Master bedroom has a private master bathroom with double sinks in a carrara marble countertop and custom floor tile. Second bathroom also has a double vanity with vessel sinks. The updated kitchen features an island, granite countertops and gorgeous tile backsplash. The large backyard has an area for entertaining and a pool. Located south of Ventura Blvd, and a short stroll from Tarzana Safari Walk, which includes plenty of popular shopping and restaurants, and salons such as Wholefoods, BluJam Cafe, Starbucks, and TJMaxx, and YogaWorks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5379 YOLANDA Avenue have any available units?
5379 YOLANDA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5379 YOLANDA Avenue have?
Some of 5379 YOLANDA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5379 YOLANDA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5379 YOLANDA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5379 YOLANDA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5379 YOLANDA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5379 YOLANDA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5379 YOLANDA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5379 YOLANDA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5379 YOLANDA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5379 YOLANDA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5379 YOLANDA Avenue has a pool.
Does 5379 YOLANDA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5379 YOLANDA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5379 YOLANDA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5379 YOLANDA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
