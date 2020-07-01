All apartments in Los Angeles
5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM

5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA

5376 Raphael Street · No Longer Available
Location

5376 Raphael Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open house Saturday February 1, 2020 3-5pm Duplex 1 bed, 1 bath,1 car garage/work studio. New roof, Hardwood floors, Backyard, Refrigerator and Stove. Beautiful city views. Located in close proximity to all trendy shops, cafes, restaurants on York Blvd. and Figueroa St. Close to Occidental College. Owner pays water bill, Rent is $1,650 monthly, $1,650 security deposit. Small pet additional charge of $50 a monthly+ $300 pet deposit. $35 credit check per applicant. Move-in Now call (323)434-0280

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA have any available units?
5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA have?
Some of 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA currently offering any rent specials?
5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA pet-friendly?
Yes, 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA is pet friendly.
Does 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA offer parking?
Yes, 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA offers parking.
Does 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA have a pool?
No, 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA does not have a pool.
Does 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA have accessible units?
No, 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA does not have accessible units.
Does 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA have units with dishwashers?
No, 5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA does not have units with dishwashers.

