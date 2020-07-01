5376 Raphael St, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Open house Saturday February 1, 2020 3-5pm Duplex 1 bed, 1 bath,1 car garage/work studio. New roof, Hardwood floors, Backyard, Refrigerator and Stove. Beautiful city views. Located in close proximity to all trendy shops, cafes, restaurants on York Blvd. and Figueroa St. Close to Occidental College. Owner pays water bill, Rent is $1,650 monthly, $1,650 security deposit. Small pet additional charge of $50 a monthly+ $300 pet deposit. $35 credit check per applicant. Move-in Now call (323)434-0280