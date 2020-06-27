5352 Tampa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Incredible opportunity to lease this one-of-a-kind gated Tarzana retreat with two guest houses, pool, spa & tennis all situated on mesmerizing nearly ¾ acre flat grounds....are you kidding me??? Main house of 4,500 sq. ft. is a stunning single level of exquisite modern design. Towering ceilings with distinct wood beams & grand fireplace enhance the spectacular living Room & formal dining area. An impressive array of windows invites warm natural lighting. Stunning dream kitchen affords beautiful cabinetry, center-island & a collection of fine Meile & Viking appliances. Large Family room with wet-bar is ideal. All bedrooms, sans one, are ensuite & the Master bedroom offers a wonderful sitting area with French doors opening to a tranquil patio. There's even a separate office at the north wing. A dazzling display of flooring & gorgeous tile work throughout elevate the beauty of this amazing home. One bed, one bath guest house with kitchen & a one bedroom/one bath guest house without kitchen offer endless possibilities. Refreshing pool, spa & lighted tennis complete this spectacular property. Great schools too!