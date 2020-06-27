All apartments in Los Angeles
5352 Tampa Avenue
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

5352 Tampa Avenue

5352 Tampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5352 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Incredible opportunity to lease this one-of-a-kind gated Tarzana retreat with two guest houses, pool, spa & tennis all situated on mesmerizing nearly ¾ acre flat grounds....are you kidding me??? Main house of 4,500 sq. ft. is a stunning single level of exquisite modern design. Towering ceilings with distinct wood beams & grand fireplace enhance the spectacular living Room & formal dining area. An impressive array of windows invites warm natural lighting. Stunning dream kitchen affords beautiful cabinetry, center-island & a collection of fine Meile & Viking appliances. Large Family room with wet-bar is ideal. All bedrooms, sans one, are ensuite & the Master bedroom offers a wonderful sitting area with French doors opening to a tranquil patio. There's even a separate office at the north wing. A dazzling display of flooring & gorgeous tile work throughout elevate the beauty of this amazing home. One bed, one bath guest house with kitchen & a one bedroom/one bath guest house without kitchen offer endless possibilities. Refreshing pool, spa & lighted tennis complete this spectacular property. Great schools too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 Tampa Avenue have any available units?
5352 Tampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5352 Tampa Avenue have?
Some of 5352 Tampa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 Tampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Tampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Tampa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5352 Tampa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5352 Tampa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5352 Tampa Avenue offers parking.
Does 5352 Tampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5352 Tampa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Tampa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5352 Tampa Avenue has a pool.
Does 5352 Tampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5352 Tampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Tampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5352 Tampa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
