Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:24 AM

5333 BABCOCK Avenue

5333 Babcock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5333 Babcock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Highly sought after valley village location! Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath! Drive up the circular driveway and enter into this charming home! A large living room with fireplace provides wonderful views of the green backyard. A nook dining area with backyard views provides access to the kitchen. The property provides three generous sized bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the comforts of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 BABCOCK Avenue have any available units?
5333 BABCOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 BABCOCK Avenue have?
Some of 5333 BABCOCK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 BABCOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5333 BABCOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 BABCOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5333 BABCOCK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5333 BABCOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5333 BABCOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 5333 BABCOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5333 BABCOCK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 BABCOCK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5333 BABCOCK Avenue has a pool.
Does 5333 BABCOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5333 BABCOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 BABCOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 BABCOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
