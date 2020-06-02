5333 Babcock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607 Valley Village
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Highly sought after valley village location! Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath! Drive up the circular driveway and enter into this charming home! A large living room with fireplace provides wonderful views of the green backyard. A nook dining area with backyard views provides access to the kitchen. The property provides three generous sized bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the comforts of home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
