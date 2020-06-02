5333 BABCOCK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

Highly sought after valley village location! Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath! Drive up the circular driveway and enter into this charming home! A large living room with fireplace provides wonderful views of the green backyard. A nook dining area with backyard views provides access to the kitchen. The property provides three generous sized bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the comforts of home.