All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5330 Lindley Ave. #314.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5330 Lindley Ave. #314
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

5330 Lindley Ave. #314

5330 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5330 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
5330 Lindley Ave. #314 Available 06/01/20 COMPLETELY UPDATED AND REMODELED ENCINO SPA CONDO - COMPLETELY UPDATED AND REMODELED Encino Spa Condo! Very private end unit interior location with over 1,800 square feet of one story living space! Everything in this unit is BRAND NEW including granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, wood like floors, tile floors and much more! Living room features fireplace and separate dining area. Large master with walk in closet. Both bedrooms and living room have glass sliders that lead to large balcony. Laundry in unit! The Encino Spa is a well maintained complex with great landscaping, pool and rec/club room. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd and easy freeway access for commuters! This unit does not face Lindley and is the largest floorplan in the whole complex! Great bargain! Do not miss this one!

(RLNE2417755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 have any available units?
5330 Lindley Ave. #314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 have?
Some of 5330 Lindley Ave. #314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Lindley Ave. #314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 is pet friendly.
Does 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 offer parking?
No, 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 does not offer parking.
Does 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 have a pool?
Yes, 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 has a pool.
Does 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 have accessible units?
No, 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5330 Lindley Ave. #314 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College