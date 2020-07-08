Amenities

5330 Lindley Ave. #314 Available 06/01/20 COMPLETELY UPDATED AND REMODELED ENCINO SPA CONDO - COMPLETELY UPDATED AND REMODELED Encino Spa Condo! Very private end unit interior location with over 1,800 square feet of one story living space! Everything in this unit is BRAND NEW including granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, wood like floors, tile floors and much more! Living room features fireplace and separate dining area. Large master with walk in closet. Both bedrooms and living room have glass sliders that lead to large balcony. Laundry in unit! The Encino Spa is a well maintained complex with great landscaping, pool and rec/club room. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd and easy freeway access for commuters! This unit does not face Lindley and is the largest floorplan in the whole complex! Great bargain! Do not miss this one!



