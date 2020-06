Amenities

The property is a two bedroom, One bathroom. The one bathroom has a separate tub and shower. private front yard with two uncovered parking spots in front yard. Comes with the community washer and dryer. It’s about 560 ft.². it’s available now ,water is included in rent $2000 newer kitchen Pets are OK. Great location in North Hollywood arts District. text owner/agent only this home is attached to a triplex studio