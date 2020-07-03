All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

5313 CIR RAINTREE

5313 Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5313 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 CIR RAINTREE have any available units?
5313 CIR RAINTREE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5313 CIR RAINTREE currently offering any rent specials?
5313 CIR RAINTREE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 CIR RAINTREE pet-friendly?
No, 5313 CIR RAINTREE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5313 CIR RAINTREE offer parking?
No, 5313 CIR RAINTREE does not offer parking.
Does 5313 CIR RAINTREE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 CIR RAINTREE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 CIR RAINTREE have a pool?
No, 5313 CIR RAINTREE does not have a pool.
Does 5313 CIR RAINTREE have accessible units?
No, 5313 CIR RAINTREE does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 CIR RAINTREE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 CIR RAINTREE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 CIR RAINTREE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 CIR RAINTREE does not have units with air conditioning.

