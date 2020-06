Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool

In the heart of the Arts District you will find this industrial live/work spacious loft filled with light, exposed ducts, concrete and cool. This gem includes1 full bath, updated kitchen, stainless steal appliances, washer, dryer, walk-in closet and 1 rooftop parking spot. Minutes to everywhere you would want to go! Bavel, Blue Bottle, Bestia, Urth Cafe and shopping for days. Lounge by the rooftop pool and enjoy easy breezy downtown living.