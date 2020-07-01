5257 Hub Street

Amenities

This 1926 Bungalow is centrally located within all the best Highland Park has to offer. Just a few short blocks to York, where you will find Highland Park Cafe, Belles Bagels, abloc, Cafe de Leche and The York, just to name a few. Easy access to The Highland Park GoldLine metro station which is a 10 minute away. A short ride to Figueroa and Eagle Rock.



The home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a new Wall heater and new Wall AC. A large front and back patio for year round al fresco dining. Double pane double hung windows, freshly painted, new roof and new stainless steel appliances. Stackable W/D connection in a laundry closet. Pet will be considered. Utilities not included. Monthly front yard gardener included.