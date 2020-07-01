All apartments in Los Angeles
5257 Hub Street

5257 Hub Street · No Longer Available
Location

5257 Hub Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

This 1926 Bungalow is centrally located within all the best Highland Park has to offer. Just a few short blocks to York, where you will find Highland Park Cafe, Belles Bagels, abloc, Cafe de Leche and The York, just to name a few. Easy access to The Highland Park GoldLine metro station which is a 10 minute away. A short ride to Figueroa and Eagle Rock.

The home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a new Wall heater and new Wall AC. A large front and back patio for year round al fresco dining. Double pane double hung windows, freshly painted, new roof and new stainless steel appliances. Stackable W/D connection in a laundry closet. Pet will be considered. Utilities not included. Monthly front yard gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5257 Hub Street have any available units?
5257 Hub Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5257 Hub Street have?
Some of 5257 Hub Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 Hub Street currently offering any rent specials?
5257 Hub Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 Hub Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5257 Hub Street is pet friendly.
Does 5257 Hub Street offer parking?
No, 5257 Hub Street does not offer parking.
Does 5257 Hub Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 Hub Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 Hub Street have a pool?
No, 5257 Hub Street does not have a pool.
Does 5257 Hub Street have accessible units?
No, 5257 Hub Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 Hub Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5257 Hub Street does not have units with dishwashers.

