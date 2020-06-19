5233 Sylmar Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Located in the heart of prestigious Sherman Oaks, a renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1940s Traditional Classic awaits!



The desirable open concept floor plan flows with an easy, relaxed elegance. Gleaming distressed wood plank flooring graces the great room where Neo-paladian windows bathe the space in glorious natural light and let the outdoors in.



A fabulous master suite features soaring ceilings, expansive, customized walk-in closet and bathroom with granite counters, glass stall shower, and spa tub.



Glass sliding doors of the master open to a privatedeck perfect for outdoor relaxing while overlooking the lush backyard lawn. The array of amenities includes copper plumbing, high-end stainless steel range, and detached car garage.

