Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:34 AM

5233 Sylmar Avenue

5233 Sylmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5233 Sylmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Located in the heart of prestigious Sherman Oaks, a renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1940s Traditional Classic awaits!

The desirable open concept floor plan flows with an easy, relaxed elegance. Gleaming distressed wood plank flooring graces the great room where Neo-paladian windows bathe the space in glorious natural light and let the outdoors in.

A fabulous master suite features soaring ceilings, expansive, customized walk-in closet and bathroom with granite counters, glass stall shower, and spa tub.

Glass sliding doors of the master open to a privatedeck perfect for outdoor relaxing while overlooking the lush backyard lawn. The array of amenities includes copper plumbing, high-end stainless steel range, and detached car garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Sylmar Avenue have any available units?
5233 Sylmar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 Sylmar Avenue have?
Some of 5233 Sylmar Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Sylmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Sylmar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Sylmar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5233 Sylmar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5233 Sylmar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Sylmar Avenue offers parking.
Does 5233 Sylmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5233 Sylmar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Sylmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 5233 Sylmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5233 Sylmar Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 5233 Sylmar Avenue has accessible units.
Does 5233 Sylmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 Sylmar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
