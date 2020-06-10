All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

5220 Melvin Avenue

5220 Melvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5220 Melvin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exquisite South of the Blvd. home situated on an oversized lot in beautiful Tarzana! As you walk into the entry, you are greeted by an expansive living room with fireplace and 3 sets of french doors leading to the serene backyard. The first floor offers bountiful natural light and holds four of the six bedrooms. The formal dining room with additional fireplace is framed by an oversized, picturesque window and flows into the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. The master suite is one of two bedrooms upstairs and features a walk in closet with custom built-ins, high ceilings, luxurious bathroom with double sink, skylights, and soaking tub. A private balcony off the master bedroom offers a view of the sparkling pool and spa, and sprawling park like grounds. The backyard of this home is truly a serene paradise. From the built in BBQ, inviting cabana, and huge flat grassy lot, it is perfect for entertaining and outdoor sports! Located moments from fine dining and shopping - this is one home you do not want to pass up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Melvin Avenue have any available units?
5220 Melvin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Melvin Avenue have?
Some of 5220 Melvin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Melvin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Melvin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Melvin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5220 Melvin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5220 Melvin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5220 Melvin Avenue offers parking.
Does 5220 Melvin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 Melvin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Melvin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5220 Melvin Avenue has a pool.
Does 5220 Melvin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5220 Melvin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Melvin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Melvin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
