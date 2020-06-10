5220 Melvin Avenue

Amenities

Exquisite South of the Blvd. home situated on an oversized lot in beautiful Tarzana! As you walk into the entry, you are greeted by an expansive living room with fireplace and 3 sets of french doors leading to the serene backyard. The first floor offers bountiful natural light and holds four of the six bedrooms. The formal dining room with additional fireplace is framed by an oversized, picturesque window and flows into the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. The master suite is one of two bedrooms upstairs and features a walk in closet with custom built-ins, high ceilings, luxurious bathroom with double sink, skylights, and soaking tub. A private balcony off the master bedroom offers a view of the sparkling pool and spa, and sprawling park like grounds. The backyard of this home is truly a serene paradise. From the built in BBQ, inviting cabana, and huge flat grassy lot, it is perfect for entertaining and outdoor sports! Located moments from fine dining and shopping - this is one home you do not want to pass up!