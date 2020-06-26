5218 LEXINGTON Avenue

Amenities

New 1,800 sf modern townhomes. 3 stories with 4 bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Large kitchen with huge island, dining room, open living area, in-unit laundry room, prewired for surrounds sound, and large balcony make units great for entertaining. All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. Other amenities include off street parking for two to four cars (two side by side or four tandem), central air, dedicated electric car outlets for each unit, and gated property. Centrally located close to major studios, 101 freeway, Los Feliz, Children's Hospital, etc.