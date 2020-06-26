All apartments in Los Angeles
5218 LEXINGTON Avenue
5218 LEXINGTON Avenue

5218 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5218 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
New 1,800 sf modern townhomes. 3 stories with 4 bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Large kitchen with huge island, dining room, open living area, in-unit laundry room, prewired for surrounds sound, and large balcony make units great for entertaining. All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. Other amenities include off street parking for two to four cars (two side by side or four tandem), central air, dedicated electric car outlets for each unit, and gated property. Centrally located close to major studios, 101 freeway, Los Feliz, Children's Hospital, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue have any available units?
5218 LEXINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5218 LEXINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 LEXINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
