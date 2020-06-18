5188 West 20TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to the heart of Mid-City! This beautiful, new 3-unit structure is centrally located between Culver City, Century City, and downtown, just a few minute Uber ride to LA Live or the Miracle Mile. Gorgeous inside and out, this 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is every person's dream. The kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, quartz counter-tops, a marble mosaic backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled. Perfect for roommates alike!