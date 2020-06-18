All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5188 West 20TH Street
5188 West 20TH Street

5188 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Location

5188 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
Welcome to the heart of Mid-City! This beautiful, new 3-unit structure is centrally located between Culver City, Century City, and downtown, just a few minute Uber ride to LA Live or the Miracle Mile. Gorgeous inside and out, this 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is every person's dream. The kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, quartz counter-tops, a marble mosaic backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled. Perfect for roommates alike!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5188 West 20TH Street have any available units?
5188 West 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5188 West 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5188 West 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5188 West 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5188 West 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5188 West 20TH Street offer parking?
No, 5188 West 20TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5188 West 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5188 West 20TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5188 West 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 5188 West 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5188 West 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5188 West 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5188 West 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5188 West 20TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5188 West 20TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5188 West 20TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

