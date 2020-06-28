All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

5180 Wadena St

5180 Wadena Street · No Longer Available
Location

5180 Wadena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
A MUST SEE ------ 3 BEDROOM ----- 2 BATH ---- CALL TODAY - Wonderful 5180 Wadena Street location in the heart of El Sereno. Near to restaurants, clubs, shopping, theaters and much more! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large rooms, beautiful kitchen with tile counters, lots of storage and counter space, excellent closet space and storage, wood floors through out the unit, A lovely private balcony. The home has indoor washer & Dryer hook ups. This location is also close to public transportation, a large backyard near. Great city living!

Minimum one year lease; 1st month's rent and security deposit paid in full prior to move-in; management company will run own credit reports, background
checks, and require photo ID and proof of income.

MUST BE WORKING, NO SECTION 8, PROOF OF INCOME

Offered by 24/7 Real Estate Leasing & Management, Inc.

CALL TODAY
Office 866.880.8803 or 818.296.8822 "Call or Text"
Apply at www.247relm.com

(RLNE5076361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5180 Wadena St have any available units?
5180 Wadena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5180 Wadena St have?
Some of 5180 Wadena St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5180 Wadena St currently offering any rent specials?
5180 Wadena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5180 Wadena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5180 Wadena St is pet friendly.
Does 5180 Wadena St offer parking?
No, 5180 Wadena St does not offer parking.
Does 5180 Wadena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5180 Wadena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5180 Wadena St have a pool?
No, 5180 Wadena St does not have a pool.
Does 5180 Wadena St have accessible units?
No, 5180 Wadena St does not have accessible units.
Does 5180 Wadena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5180 Wadena St does not have units with dishwashers.
