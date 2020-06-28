5167 Yarmouth Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Encino! This upper level rental has a nice sized balcony to enjoy the landscaping and fresh air. The unit has been freshly painted, new carpet has been installed, and 2 A/C units keep you cool. The complex includes a pool, laundry room, and one assigned parking space for this unit. Located near the 101 freeway, Tarzana Square Shopping Center on Ventura, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Crespi Carmelite High School, and more. Schedule a showing today!