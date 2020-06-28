All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5167 Yarmouth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5167 Yarmouth Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:15 AM

5167 Yarmouth Avenue

5167 Yarmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5167 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Encino! This upper level rental has a nice sized balcony to enjoy the landscaping and fresh air. The unit has been freshly painted, new carpet has been installed, and 2 A/C units keep you cool. The complex includes a pool, laundry room, and one assigned parking space for this unit. Located near the 101 freeway, Tarzana Square Shopping Center on Ventura, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Crespi Carmelite High School, and more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have any available units?
5167 Yarmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5167 Yarmouth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5167 Yarmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5167 Yarmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5167 Yarmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College