All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5167 Yarmouth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5167 Yarmouth Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:19 AM

5167 Yarmouth Avenue

5167 Yarmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5167 Yarmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Encino, very close to Ventura Blvd! This lovely unit features a large living room with closet, open kitchen with a stove and microwave, a balcony, and a beautiful pool. Walk into a large master suite with a walk in closet and built in vanity! The bathrooms were recently updated, and the unit features wood like and carpet flooring. This property is conveniently located near the 101 freeway, Tarzana Square Shopping Center on Ventura, and Crespi Carmelite High School, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have any available units?
5167 Yarmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5167 Yarmouth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5167 Yarmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5167 Yarmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5167 Yarmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5167 Yarmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5167 Yarmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College