5167 Yarmouth Avenue

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Encino, very close to Ventura Blvd! This lovely unit features a large living room with closet, open kitchen with a stove and microwave, a balcony, and a beautiful pool. Walk into a large master suite with a walk in closet and built in vanity! The bathrooms were recently updated, and the unit features wood like and carpet flooring. This property is conveniently located near the 101 freeway, Tarzana Square Shopping Center on Ventura, and Crespi Carmelite High School, and more!