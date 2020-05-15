All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 AVONDALE Avenue

513 Avondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

513 Avondale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Exceptional, 2 story light and bright 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom house in one of the most desirable locations in Brentwood. You're greeted by a light filled foyer, high ceilings and beautiful skylights. Gourmet kitchen with all new stainless-steel high end appliances. Upstairs there is an elegant and spacious master suite. Three additional bedrooms up, all with en-suite baths. The fifth bedroom downstairs doubles as a guest-suite or maid's quarters. Private updated backyard complete with sparkling pool, spa and beautiful landscape. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 AVONDALE Avenue have any available units?
513 AVONDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 AVONDALE Avenue have?
Some of 513 AVONDALE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 AVONDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 AVONDALE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 AVONDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 513 AVONDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 513 AVONDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 513 AVONDALE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 513 AVONDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 AVONDALE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 AVONDALE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 513 AVONDALE Avenue has a pool.
Does 513 AVONDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 AVONDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 AVONDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 AVONDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
