513 AVONDALE Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Exceptional, 2 story light and bright 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom house in one of the most desirable locations in Brentwood. You're greeted by a light filled foyer, high ceilings and beautiful skylights. Gourmet kitchen with all new stainless-steel high end appliances. Upstairs there is an elegant and spacious master suite. Three additional bedrooms up, all with en-suite baths. The fifth bedroom downstairs doubles as a guest-suite or maid's quarters. Private updated backyard complete with sparkling pool, spa and beautiful landscape. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Perfect for entertaining family and friends.