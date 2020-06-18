5126 Cleon Ave

Amenities

Don't miss this fabulous 1 bed/1 bath unit in a charming triplex located in the heart of the NOHO Arts District! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout matched with an abundance of natural light fill this unit with warmth. Step out into a gorgeous private yard that includes citrus trees and plenty of room for outside dining or whatever else you can think of. Washer/dryer in unit, refrigerator, microwave, window AC unit, plenty of storage and a private secured garage and driveway. Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants and bus stops. You will be right in the heart of the action of the NOHO Arts District.