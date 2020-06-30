All apartments in Los Angeles
5122 Cleon Ave
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM

5122 Cleon Ave

5122 Cleon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5122 Cleon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this fabulous 1 bed/1 bath unit in a charming triplex located in the heart of the NOHO Arts District! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout matched with an abundance of natural light fill this unit with warmth. This unit shares no common walls in the bedroom. Step out into a gorgeous oversized backyard oasis that includes citrus trees and plenty of room for outside dining or whatever else you can think of. Washer/dryer in unit, refrigerator, window AC unit, plenty of storage and a private secured garage and driveway. Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants and bus stops. You will be right in the heart of the action of the NOHO Arts District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 Cleon Ave have any available units?
5122 Cleon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5122 Cleon Ave have?
Some of 5122 Cleon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5122 Cleon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5122 Cleon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 Cleon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5122 Cleon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5122 Cleon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5122 Cleon Ave offers parking.
Does 5122 Cleon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5122 Cleon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 Cleon Ave have a pool?
No, 5122 Cleon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5122 Cleon Ave have accessible units?
No, 5122 Cleon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 Cleon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5122 Cleon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

