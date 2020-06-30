5122 Cleon Ave

Amenities

Don't miss this fabulous 1 bed/1 bath unit in a charming triplex located in the heart of the NOHO Arts District! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout matched with an abundance of natural light fill this unit with warmth. This unit shares no common walls in the bedroom. Step out into a gorgeous oversized backyard oasis that includes citrus trees and plenty of room for outside dining or whatever else you can think of. Washer/dryer in unit, refrigerator, window AC unit, plenty of storage and a private secured garage and driveway. Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants and bus stops. You will be right in the heart of the action of the NOHO Arts District.