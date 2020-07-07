All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5121 Klump Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5121 Klump Ave
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

5121 Klump Ave

5121 Klump Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5121 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89bcbcf0b6 ---- You'll fall in love with this Noho Arts District beauty. This apartment is in a great neighborhood, a friendly building and has been re-imagined for today&rsquo;s lifestyle. The living room has a fresh, open feel. You'll love cooking in the bright kitchen, with gas range, dishwasher and ample cabinet space. Unit features new hardwood flooring throughout, large windows, generous closets, and storage, plus a newly renovated bathrooms. Located in one of the trendiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, and walkable to the Federal, District Pub, the Republic of Pie and more. The Red and Orange line metro stations are just a few minutes&rsquo; walk from the property, providing easy access to downtown, and other parts of LA. Convenient distance to the 101 and 134 makes getting in and out of town a snap! Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Lisa at 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Wall AC Gas range Dishwasher Disposal Parking Laundry on site Cat-friendly with deposit LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease Pictures and description may not be of the exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Klump Ave have any available units?
5121 Klump Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Klump Ave have?
Some of 5121 Klump Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Klump Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Klump Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Klump Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Klump Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Klump Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Klump Ave offers parking.
Does 5121 Klump Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Klump Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Klump Ave have a pool?
No, 5121 Klump Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Klump Ave have accessible units?
No, 5121 Klump Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Klump Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Klump Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College