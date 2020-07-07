5121 Klump Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89bcbcf0b6 ---- You'll fall in love with this Noho Arts District beauty. This apartment is in a great neighborhood, a friendly building and has been re-imagined for today’s lifestyle. The living room has a fresh, open feel. You'll love cooking in the bright kitchen, with gas range, dishwasher and ample cabinet space. Unit features new hardwood flooring throughout, large windows, generous closets, and storage, plus a newly renovated bathrooms. Located in one of the trendiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, and walkable to the Federal, District Pub, the Republic of Pie and more. The Red and Orange line metro stations are just a few minutes’ walk from the property, providing easy access to downtown, and other parts of LA. Convenient distance to the 101 and 134 makes getting in and out of town a snap! Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Lisa at 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Wall AC Gas range Dishwasher Disposal Parking Laundry on site Cat-friendly with deposit LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease Pictures and description may not be of the exact unit