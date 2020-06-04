All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5107 HAROLD WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5107 HAROLD WAY
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:13 AM

5107 HAROLD WAY

5107 W Harold Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5107 W Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW BUILT LUXURY TOWNHOMES - Property Id: 91967

PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

MOVE IN SPECIAL :

FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS WE ARE OFFERING HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT AND VERIFIABLE INCOME

BRAND NEW BUILT Luxury townhouse style apartment. (6 units to choose from) starting at $3650 a month. 3 Br, 2 1/2 Ba. Centrally located adjacent to Los Feliz. bright and spacious. HIGH CEILINGS. Living and dining rooms with natural sunlight and fireplace. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator,stove, dishwasher, microwave. Large beautiful quartz countertops and island. Balcony, bar area and large storage under the stairs. Granite staircase, modern, with glass and stainless steel handrails takes you from the kitchen/living room to the 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large tile bathrooms with modern vanity and mirrors. Full washer and dryer in each unit.
Conveniently located near transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
2 parking spaces included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91967
Property Id 91967

(RLNE4784520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have any available units?
5107 HAROLD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 HAROLD WAY have?
Some of 5107 HAROLD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 HAROLD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5107 HAROLD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 HAROLD WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5107 HAROLD WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5107 HAROLD WAY offers parking.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5107 HAROLD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have a pool?
No, 5107 HAROLD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have accessible units?
No, 5107 HAROLD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 HAROLD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College