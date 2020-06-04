5107 HAROLD WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW BUILT LUXURY TOWNHOMES - Property Id: 91967



PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING



MOVE IN SPECIAL :



FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS WE ARE OFFERING HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT AND VERIFIABLE INCOME



BRAND NEW BUILT Luxury townhouse style apartment. (6 units to choose from) starting at $3650 a month. 3 Br, 2 1/2 Ba. Centrally located adjacent to Los Feliz. bright and spacious. HIGH CEILINGS. Living and dining rooms with natural sunlight and fireplace. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator,stove, dishwasher, microwave. Large beautiful quartz countertops and island. Balcony, bar area and large storage under the stairs. Granite staircase, modern, with glass and stainless steel handrails takes you from the kitchen/living room to the 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large tile bathrooms with modern vanity and mirrors. Full washer and dryer in each unit.

Conveniently located near transportation, shopping, and entertainment.

2 parking spaces included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91967

Property Id 91967



(RLNE4784520)