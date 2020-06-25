All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

509 S Mathews Street

509 South Mathews Street · No Longer Available
Location

509 South Mathews Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful upstairs apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. High ceilings, open living, dining, and kitchen are light and bright. Ceiling fans and central heat and air offer year round comfort. Private patio deck with view of the city lights. Within walking distance to the metro. and centrally located between the 5, 10, and 60 freeways. USC medical center is nearby. No smoking, No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities, except water. Tenant occupied, first showing is July 3, from 3 to 5 P.M. Text Kathleen 626-215-7757

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 S Mathews Street have any available units?
509 S Mathews Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 S Mathews Street have?
Some of 509 S Mathews Street's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S Mathews Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 S Mathews Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S Mathews Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 S Mathews Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 509 S Mathews Street offer parking?
No, 509 S Mathews Street does not offer parking.
Does 509 S Mathews Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 S Mathews Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S Mathews Street have a pool?
No, 509 S Mathews Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 S Mathews Street have accessible units?
No, 509 S Mathews Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S Mathews Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 S Mathews Street does not have units with dishwashers.
