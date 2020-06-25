509 S Mathews Street

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan range

Beautiful upstairs apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. High ceilings, open living, dining, and kitchen are light and bright. Ceiling fans and central heat and air offer year round comfort. Private patio deck with view of the city lights. Within walking distance to the metro. and centrally located between the 5, 10, and 60 freeways. USC medical center is nearby. No smoking, No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities, except water. Tenant occupied, first showing is July 3, from 3 to 5 P.M. Text Kathleen 626-215-7757