507 North WINDSOR Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great short term rental at this wonderful single-level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a side-by-side duplex. Spacious and bright with an open concept living/dining area and hardwood floors throughout. Unit comes fully furnished, including linens and dishes, making this a great alternative to corporate housing. Ideally located near the quaint and popular Larchmont Village and in close proximity to the major studios. Includes all utilities. 1 month minimum lease term, available now until Feb 20th 2020.