507 North WINDSOR Boulevard

Amenities
Great short term rental at this wonderful single-level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a side-by-side duplex. Spacious and bright with an open concept living/dining area and hardwood floors throughout. Unit comes fully furnished, including linens and dishes, making this a great alternative to corporate housing. Ideally located near the quaint and popular Larchmont Village and in close proximity to the major studios. Includes all utilities. 1 month minimum lease term, available now until Feb 20th 2020.