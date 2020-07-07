All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 3 2020

507 North WINDSOR Boulevard

507 North Windsor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

507 North Windsor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great short term rental at this wonderful single-level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a side-by-side duplex. Spacious and bright with an open concept living/dining area and hardwood floors throughout. Unit comes fully furnished, including linens and dishes, making this a great alternative to corporate housing. Ideally located near the quaint and popular Larchmont Village and in close proximity to the major studios. Includes all utilities. 1 month minimum lease term, available now until Feb 20th 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard have any available units?
507 North WINDSOR Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard have?
Some of 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
507 North WINDSOR Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard offers parking.
Does 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard have a pool?
No, 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 North WINDSOR Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

