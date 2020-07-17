507 Glenrock Avenue

Amenities

These units have been remodeled last year and this year!



Glenrock Regency Condominiums is a student housing complex walking distance from UCLA campus. Glenrock Regency is offering 2bd/2bth units for the upcoming school year that hold a maximum of 5 students per unit. Units are to be rented starting at $4200 and up.



This complex is for students only. Open but not limited to students that go to UCLA, UCLA extension, SMC, and USC. Units come with central air and heat, floor to ceiling windows creating extremely bright units, laminate flooring and units may have in unit washer/dryers . All kitchens come with microwave, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The building also has a 24/7 rooftop pool/jacuzzi. Free WiFi, water, and trash are included.



Community Amenities:

rooftop pool/jacuzzi with 360 views of the city

gated covered parking



Apartment Amenities:

gas fireplace

private balcony

modern laminate flooring

in unit washer/dryer (unit specific)

floor to ceiling sliding glass doors

BRIGHT units

gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher

central air/heat



Option to furnish at $100/mo

Tandem parking at $100/mo/space or $150/mo for single parking

Pets to be approved by management



