All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 507 Glenrock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
507 Glenrock Avenue
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

507 Glenrock Avenue

507 Glenrock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

507 Glenrock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
These units have been remodeled last year and this year!

Glenrock Regency Condominiums is a student housing complex walking distance from UCLA campus. Glenrock Regency is offering 2bd/2bth units for the upcoming school year that hold a maximum of 5 students per unit. Units are to be rented starting at $4200 and up.

This complex is for students only. Open but not limited to students that go to UCLA, UCLA extension, SMC, and USC. Units come with central air and heat, floor to ceiling windows creating extremely bright units, laminate flooring and units may have in unit washer/dryers . All kitchens come with microwave, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The building also has a 24/7 rooftop pool/jacuzzi. Free WiFi, water, and trash are included.

Community Amenities:
rooftop pool/jacuzzi with 360 views of the city
gated covered parking

Apartment Amenities:
gas fireplace
private balcony
modern laminate flooring
in unit washer/dryer (unit specific)
floor to ceiling sliding glass doors
BRIGHT units
gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher
central air/heat

Option to furnish at $100/mo
Tandem parking at $100/mo/space or $150/mo for single parking
Pets to be approved by management

(RLNE4870482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Glenrock Avenue have any available units?
507 Glenrock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Glenrock Avenue have?
Some of 507 Glenrock Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Glenrock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 Glenrock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Glenrock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Glenrock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 507 Glenrock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 507 Glenrock Avenue offers parking.
Does 507 Glenrock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Glenrock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Glenrock Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 507 Glenrock Avenue has a pool.
Does 507 Glenrock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 Glenrock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Glenrock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Glenrock Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Bonita Terrace
6900 Bonita Terrace
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College