5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within 1 week from the time you apply you'll get 30 days rent free!



5068 Franklin is located at the base of the Hollywood Hills in Los Feliz. This 1bdrm is in walking distance to Franklin and Vermont Villages, as well the hiking in Griffith Park.



The apartment is completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, air conditioning, extra closet space, a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, and brand new appliances. The bathroom cabinets and countertop matches the kitchen. There’s windows all around to let in plenty of light!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. Sorry, but we don’t allow pets. ***TEXT*** Kesh at eight zero five, four five two, one four three one, to come and take a look today! Accepts Section 8.



