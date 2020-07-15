All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108

5068 Franklin Avenue · (805) 452-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5068 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within 1 week from the time you apply you'll get 30 days rent free!

5068 Franklin is located at the base of the Hollywood Hills in Los Feliz. This 1bdrm is in walking distance to Franklin and Vermont Villages, as well the hiking in Griffith Park.

The apartment is completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, air conditioning, extra closet space, a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, and brand new appliances. The bathroom cabinets and countertop matches the kitchen. There’s windows all around to let in plenty of light!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. Sorry, but we don’t allow pets. ***TEXT*** Kesh at eight zero five, four five two, one four three one, to come and take a look today! Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 have any available units?
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 have?
Some of 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 currently offering any rent specials?
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 is pet friendly.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 offer parking?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 does not offer parking.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 have a pool?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 does not have a pool.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 have accessible units?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 108?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity