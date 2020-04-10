All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5066 Vincent Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5066 Vincent Ave.
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

5066 Vincent Ave.

5066 Vincent Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5066 Vincent Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy 3 bed - 1 bath home in Eagle Rock ! - For Appointment please email : stephan@lapmg.com

Spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home in the heart of Eagle Rock.

Features include :
-Great layout allowing for the home to be cozy and warm yet spaced out perfectly
-Beautiful warm colored hardwood floors throughout the home with carpeted and hardwood bedrooms
-Living room leading to a dining area with a built-in display case and drawers
-Beautiful all white bathroom with a tub shower
-Gorgeous long and spacious countertops in the kitchen and lots of cabinet space
-Kitchen includes Stove/oven and fridge
-Laundry room by the kitchen area with washer and dryer
-Spacious concrete backyard space
-Shaded parking spot
-Tenants pay for all utilities

Sorry, no pets.

Great location !

Rent Amount: $ 2,695 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,695
$35 application fee per adult applicant

CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2546258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5066 Vincent Ave. have any available units?
5066 Vincent Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5066 Vincent Ave. have?
Some of 5066 Vincent Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5066 Vincent Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5066 Vincent Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5066 Vincent Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5066 Vincent Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5066 Vincent Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5066 Vincent Ave. offers parking.
Does 5066 Vincent Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5066 Vincent Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5066 Vincent Ave. have a pool?
No, 5066 Vincent Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5066 Vincent Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5066 Vincent Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5066 Vincent Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5066 Vincent Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College