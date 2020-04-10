5066 Vincent Ave.

Amenities
Cozy 3 bed - 1 bath home in Eagle Rock ! - For Appointment please email : stephan@lapmg.com
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home in the heart of Eagle Rock.
Features include :
-Great layout allowing for the home to be cozy and warm yet spaced out perfectly
-Beautiful warm colored hardwood floors throughout the home with carpeted and hardwood bedrooms
-Living room leading to a dining area with a built-in display case and drawers
-Beautiful all white bathroom with a tub shower
-Gorgeous long and spacious countertops in the kitchen and lots of cabinet space
-Kitchen includes Stove/oven and fridge
-Laundry room by the kitchen area with washer and dryer
-Spacious concrete backyard space
-Shaded parking spot
-Tenants pay for all utilities
Sorry, no pets.
Great location !
Rent Amount: $ 2,695 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,695
$35 application fee per adult applicant
CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com
(RLNE2546258)