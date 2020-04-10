5066 Vincent Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cozy 3 bed - 1 bath home in Eagle Rock ! - For Appointment please email : stephan@lapmg.com



Spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home in the heart of Eagle Rock.



Features include :

-Great layout allowing for the home to be cozy and warm yet spaced out perfectly

-Beautiful warm colored hardwood floors throughout the home with carpeted and hardwood bedrooms

-Living room leading to a dining area with a built-in display case and drawers

-Beautiful all white bathroom with a tub shower

-Gorgeous long and spacious countertops in the kitchen and lots of cabinet space

-Kitchen includes Stove/oven and fridge

-Laundry room by the kitchen area with washer and dryer

-Spacious concrete backyard space

-Shaded parking spot

-Tenants pay for all utilities



Sorry, no pets.



Great location !



Rent Amount: $ 2,695 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 2,695

$35 application fee per adult applicant



CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group

Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2546258)