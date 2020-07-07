Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5031 Fair Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5031 Fair Ave
Last updated December 10 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5031 Fair Ave
5031 Fair Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5031 Fair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The apt has a gym, pool, hot tub, its gated two car parking in a garage, and so much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5031 Fair Ave have any available units?
5031 Fair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5031 Fair Ave have?
Some of 5031 Fair Ave's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5031 Fair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5031 Fair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 Fair Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5031 Fair Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5031 Fair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5031 Fair Ave offers parking.
Does 5031 Fair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5031 Fair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 Fair Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5031 Fair Ave has a pool.
Does 5031 Fair Ave have accessible units?
No, 5031 Fair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 Fair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5031 Fair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College