All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5029 CIMARRON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5029 CIMARRON Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

5029 CIMARRON Street

5029 Cimarron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5029 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home has original Craftsman charm with a bright and modern flare. Recently remodeled throughout, the shaker style kitchen with center island, quartz counter tops, beautiful tile and chrome fixtures in the bathroom, easy to maintain laminate flooring, and central air and heat will provide the stylish and comfortable living every tenant deserves. Located in the prime Parks, Hills, Heights area of Los Angeles, this spacious front unit home is move in ready-- all that's missing is YOU. Each applicant 18 years and older must complete application and screening. Please do not walk premises, though feel free to drive by to get a sense of the quiet neighborhood. This is the one you've been hoping for. Call for more information and schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 CIMARRON Street have any available units?
5029 CIMARRON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5029 CIMARRON Street currently offering any rent specials?
5029 CIMARRON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 CIMARRON Street pet-friendly?
No, 5029 CIMARRON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5029 CIMARRON Street offer parking?
No, 5029 CIMARRON Street does not offer parking.
Does 5029 CIMARRON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 CIMARRON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 CIMARRON Street have a pool?
No, 5029 CIMARRON Street does not have a pool.
Does 5029 CIMARRON Street have accessible units?
No, 5029 CIMARRON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 CIMARRON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5029 CIMARRON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5029 CIMARRON Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5029 CIMARRON Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College