5029 CIMARRON Street

This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home has original Craftsman charm with a bright and modern flare. Recently remodeled throughout, the shaker style kitchen with center island, quartz counter tops, beautiful tile and chrome fixtures in the bathroom, easy to maintain laminate flooring, and central air and heat will provide the stylish and comfortable living every tenant deserves. Located in the prime Parks, Hills, Heights area of Los Angeles, this spacious front unit home is move in ready-- all that's missing is YOU. Each applicant 18 years and older must complete application and screening. Please do not walk premises, though feel free to drive by to get a sense of the quiet neighborhood. This is the one you've been hoping for. Call for more information and schedule a showing today.