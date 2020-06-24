5028 Rubio Avenue

Amenities

Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Encino this spectacular house will capture even the most sophisticated buyer at the first sight. This is single story remodeled home with recent upgrades including an open floor plan , large formal living room and family room both with fire places , hardwood floor ,fresh paint throughout and recess lighting Master suite with walking closet. Spacious kitchen with new custom cabinets, quartz stone counter tops, stainless-steel appliances. refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. paradise back yard with new lawn and trees. Great for entertainment. don't miss it, come and see it. won't last long close to Ventura Blvd., shops and restaurants Located in Encino charter elementary /Lanai Elementary school"