5028 Rubio Avenue

Location

5028 Rubio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Encino this spectacular house will capture even the most sophisticated buyer at the first sight. This is single story remodeled home with recent upgrades including an open floor plan , large formal living room and family room both with fire places , hardwood floor ,fresh paint throughout and recess lighting Master suite with walking closet. Spacious kitchen with new custom cabinets, quartz stone counter tops, stainless-steel appliances. refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. paradise back yard with new lawn and trees. Great for entertainment. don't miss it, come and see it. won't last long close to Ventura Blvd., shops and restaurants Located in Encino charter elementary /Lanai Elementary school"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Rubio Avenue have any available units?
5028 Rubio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 Rubio Avenue have?
Some of 5028 Rubio Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Rubio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Rubio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Rubio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Rubio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5028 Rubio Avenue offer parking?
No, 5028 Rubio Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5028 Rubio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5028 Rubio Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Rubio Avenue have a pool?
No, 5028 Rubio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Rubio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5028 Rubio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Rubio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 Rubio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
