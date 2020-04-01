Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104
5003 Westpark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5003 Westpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Condo
* Secured Building
* 2 Secured Parking Spots
* New Kitchen
* Granite Counters
* Hardwood Floors
* Exclusive Neighborhood
* Award-Winning Colfax Charter School District
Email or Text for additional questions. 310.345.7917
(RLNE5089253)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have any available units?
5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have?
Some of 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College