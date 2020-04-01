All apartments in Los Angeles
5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104

5003 Westpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5003 Westpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Condo
* Secured Building
* 2 Secured Parking Spots
* New Kitchen
* Granite Counters
* Hardwood Floors
* Exclusive Neighborhood
* Award-Winning Colfax Charter School District

Email or Text for additional questions. 310.345.7917

(RLNE5089253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have any available units?
5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have?
Some of 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 Westpark Dr Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
