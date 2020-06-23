4952 Encino Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities hot tub

Gated home in a very desirable location a block south of the Blvd. with its many restaurants, markets, and entertainment. Private entry gates add privacy and security. Spacious floor plan, wood floors throughout, gorgeous french doors, detailed brickwork, high vaulted ceilings and three fireplaces. The bright living room has high vaulted ceilings, a wet bar, fireplace and french doors that open to a large backyard. This home includes a gorgeous large den/library with built-in bookcases and a fireplace. The large private master quarters include a spa-like master bathroom and a separate entrance. The kitchen opens to the backyard creating great indoor/outdoor entertaining possibilities.