Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 PM

4952 Encino Avenue

4952 Encino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4952 Encino Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

hardwood floors
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
hot tub
Gated home in a very desirable location a block south of the Blvd. with its many restaurants, markets, and entertainment. Private entry gates add privacy and security. Spacious floor plan, wood floors throughout, gorgeous french doors, detailed brickwork, high vaulted ceilings and three fireplaces. The bright living room has high vaulted ceilings, a wet bar, fireplace and french doors that open to a large backyard. This home includes a gorgeous large den/library with built-in bookcases and a fireplace. The large private master quarters include a spa-like master bathroom and a separate entrance. The kitchen opens to the backyard creating great indoor/outdoor entertaining possibilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Encino Avenue have any available units?
4952 Encino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4952 Encino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Encino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Encino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4952 Encino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4952 Encino Avenue offer parking?
No, 4952 Encino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4952 Encino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 Encino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Encino Avenue have a pool?
No, 4952 Encino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4952 Encino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4952 Encino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Encino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 Encino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4952 Encino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4952 Encino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
