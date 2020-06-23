4947 AMBROSE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Luxurious c.1922 Cape Cod residence, stylishly updated, furnished and available for short term lease. Property features formal dining room and opulent living room with fireplace, well-appointed chef's kitchen along with inviting sitting room for relaxation. Elegant master suite with walk in closet, bath with dual vanity sinks and balcony. 2 additional bedrooms and a home office, could also be converted to 4th bedroom. The private and lushly landscaped rear garden is ideal for summer soirees; complete with heated salt water pool, hot tubi and fire pit. Fully furnished guest house with sleep loft, full bathroom, kitchen, dining area & sleeper sofa complete the dwelling. Completely fenced and gated for privacy with shared driveway and ample parking for guests. An entertainers dream retreat in an artistic enclave of desirable Los Feliz. Within close proximity to all the fine dining, bars, shopping, Griffith Park and Hollywood. Available May 1st.